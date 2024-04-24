Baku points out real opportunity for peace treaty with Yerevan

24 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A unique opportunity has emerged for the signing of a peace agreement between Azerbaijan and Armenia, special envoy of the Azerbaijani President Elchin Amirbayov said in an interview with the BBC.

According to him, Azerbaijan and Armenia are closer to peace today than ever before.

The Azerbaijani President's special envoy pointed out that this decision was adopted as result of direct bilateral engagement by Baku and Yerevan.

"The decision was adopted without any involvement from outside third parties which shows that we can resolve issues ourselves," Elchin Amirbayov said.

He noted that allegations that Azerbaijan plans to resolve the remaining difficulties with Armenia by force have been debunked.

The Azerbaijani President's representative also expects that Armenia will also stop blocking the land connection between the main part of Azerbaijan and Nakchivan.

Amirbayov recalled that some European try to bolster the military capacity of Armenia, noting that there are continuous attempts by external players to destabilize the peace process in the South Caucasus/