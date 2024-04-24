Where do Russian centenarians live?

24 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Republic of Dagestan has become a homeland of long-livers. According to the Ministry of Health, last year, the region ranked first in life expectancy in the country.

Dagestan has become the region in which the life expectancy of citizens is the longest. In 2023, the region took first place in the ranking of centenarians, the head of the Ministry of Health of the republic, Tatyana Belyaeva said.

According to the minister, life expectancy in the republic is almost 80 years.

As Belyaeva noted, the region occupies a leading position not only in life expectancy: a birth rate is also high in the Republic, while mortality rate is low.

Dagestan is in penultimate place for the number of deaths.