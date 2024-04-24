Hugo Boss agrees to sell business in Russia

24 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

A German fashion manufacturer is preparing to sell its business in the Russian Federation. The deal is expected to be fully closed within the next 5 months.

The German company Hugo Boss has reached an agreement to sell its Russian business to the partner, Stockmann. The relevant information was confirmed on April 24, by the company itself.

The government subcommittee on foreign investment in the Russian Federation has already given the go-ahead for the transaction.

"We can confirm that Hugo Boss has reached an agreement to sell its Russian subsidiary to Stockmann, the company's long-time wholesale partner in Russia,”

- the representative of the company informs.