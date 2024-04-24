Air France plane performs emergency landing in Baku

24 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

An emergency landing of the plane on board of which the emergency occurred took place today at Heydar Aliyev Airport in the capital of Azerbaijan. At the time of landing, an emergency was declared in the airport.

An Air France airliner heading from Osaka, Japan, to Paris was forced to land before reaching France, Heydar Aliyev Airport reports.

Smoke began to appear in the air on board the Boeing 777, which was carrying 280 passengers. The crew requested an emergency landing at Baku airport.

In this regard, an emergency was declared at Heydar Aliyev Airport. By the time of landing, all special services were prepared.

The aircraft landed successfully. Boarding time is 16:37 (15:37 Moscow time). An evacuation was carried out immediately. There are no casualties.

The cause of the smoke is being determined by specialists. They inspect the aircraft and check its condition.