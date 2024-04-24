Red Wings to connect Batumi, Yekaterinburg

24 Apr. 19:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Anastasia Tesemnikova/ Vestnik Kavkaza

Within next months, the Russian Red Wings carrier will begin operating direct flights to the Georgian resort of Batumi from Yekaterinburg. In addition, the flights will be added from the capital of the Sverdlovsk region to Tbilisi.

Soon it will be possible to get to Batumi on the Black Sea coast from Yekaterinburg by a direct Red Wings flight.

The first flight will take place on July 9. Ticket prices start from 21,325 rubles, return tickets cost from 18,487 rubles. Flights will operate twice a week.

Changes are also expected for flights from Yekaterinburg to Tbilisi. Starting this month, there will be more of them. In June, they will be performed every day, except Wednesday.