Turkish President confirms cessation of active trade with Israel

24 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Türkiye

Active trade with Israel is a thing of the past, the Turkish president said on Wednesday. Earlier this month, the Republic imposed export restrictions on Israel.

Türkiye has ceased to conduct active trade with Israel. President of the Republic Recep Tayyip Erdoğan made the relevant announcement on April 24.

Speaking in Ankara at a joint press conference with his German counterpart, he noted that Türkiye can no longer do this due to Israeli actions in the Gaza Strip.

"We no longer have intensive trade relations with Israel, that's over,”

– the Turkish leader said.