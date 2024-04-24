Monument to Chingiz Aitmatov unveiled in Baku

24 Apr. 20:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Azerbaijan

The opening ceremony of a monument to the writer Chinghiz Aitmatov took place in the capital of Azerbaijan. The presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan participated in it.

The opening ceremony of the monument to the Soviet and Kyrgyz writer Chinghiz Aitmatov took place in Baku, the press service of the President of Azerbaijan reports.

The solemn opening ceremony of the monument to the Hero of Socialist Labor was attended by the presidents of Azerbaijan and Kyrgyzstan, Ilham Aliyev and Sadyr Japarov.

It is noted that the monument was installed in the park at the intersection of Suleyman Sani Akhundov Street and Binagadi Highway in the Binagadi raion.