Presidents of Georgia, Lithuania discussed foreign agents bill

24 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: website of the President of Georgia

Salome Zurabishvili spoke on the phone with her Lithuanian colleague. During the conversation between the two presidents, the bill on foreign agents was discussed.

On Wednesday, April 24, a telephone conversation took place between the Presidents of Georgia and Lithuania, Salome Zurabishvili and Gitanas Nausėda, the administration of the head of the Georgian state reports.

During the conversation, the parties discussed the bill on foreign agents, recently adopted by the Georgian Parliament in the first reading.

Nauseda noted that he is concerned about this bill because it could affect Georgia’s integration into the European Union. He also added that Lithuania supports the aspirations of Georgian citizens for a European future.