Erdogan appeals to Armenian Patriarch

25 Apr. 9:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan sent a message to Armenian Patriarch Sahak Maşalyan over "the events of 1915".

The Turkish leader called for avoiding “radical discourse” on the issue that has been a thorn in the side of Turkish-Armenian relations.

He remembered with respect the Ottoman citizens of Armenian descent who lost their lives due to unfavorable circumstances of World War I and extended his condolences to their descendants.

“It is important for us to approach the events of history guided by reason, conscience, and science, without giving way to radical discourse, alienation, or hate speech,” Erdogan said.

According to him, the way to protect future generations from the spiral of violence and war engulfing the world lies in collectively building the future in the light of lessons drawn from shared sorrows.