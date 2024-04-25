U.S. welcomes start of Azerbaijan-Armenia border delimitation process

25 Apr. 9:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The United States welcomes the start of the delimitation process between Baku and Yerevan, Principal Deputy spokesperson of the U.S. State Department Vedant Patel said.

He noted that Washington welcomes the announcement agreed upon the 1991 Alma Ata declaration as the basis for border delimitation between the two countries.

"This is an important step towards a durable and dignified peace agreement,” Patel said.

The spokesperson added that the State Department does not have any announcement to make in regard with the possibility of U.S. State Department’s Senior Advisor for Caucasus Negotiations Louis Bono traveling to the region.