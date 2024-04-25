Türkiye to increase trade turnover with Germany

25 Apr. 11:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye aims to expand bilateral trade volume with Germany, which has surpassed $50 billion, to $60 billion in a balanced manner, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said at a joint press conference with his German counterpart Frank-Walter Steinmeier.

"I would like to completely remove the restrictions we face in the defense industry from our agenda. We hope that Türkiye and Germany will begin to discuss joint production ventures rather than barriers, particularly in defense," Erdogan said.

Steinmeier, for his part, stressed Germany does not have as intense, friendly and familial relations with any other country in the world as it does with Türkiye, Anadolu reported.