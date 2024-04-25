Iran increases trade turnover with China

25 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Iran-China trade exchange in the first quarter of 2024 exceeded $4 billion, showing a 1% growth compared to a year earlier, according to the latest data released by China’s Customs.

The report put the value of the trade exchanges between the two countries in Q1 of 2024 at $4.2 billion.

China imported $1.2 billion of products from Iran in the first three months of the current year, registering a 10% growth compared to last year’s corresponding period.

In this period, China exported $2.7 billion of products to Iran, showing a 3% decline compared to the same period last year.