Russian grain hub could be created in UAE

25 Apr. 12:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia’s major grain companies are considering the creation of a grain hub in the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Russian Trade Representative to the UAE Andrey Terekhin said.

"The issue of creation of a certain grain hub here, or theoretically speaking, the supply of large batches of grain followed by distribution in small batches to neighboring countries, is being seriously worked out," Terekhin said.

He stressed that the UAE is interested in this initiative, with economic feasibility being at the consideration stage.

According to Terekhin, it is more often more profitable for exporters to supply several times to various ports than to create a grain storage.