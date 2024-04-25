Armenia asks Azerbaijan for gas

25 Apr. 13:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia is ready to discuss the issue of purchasing Azerbaijani gas, Armenian Parliament Speaker Alen Simonyan said.

“If Armenia leans towards buying gas from Azerbaijan, I believe this is a positive development. This topic has to be discussed,” Simonyan said.

He recalled that part of the gas that Armenia currently purchases from Russia is Azerbaijani.

Earlier, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev announced the possibility of gas supplies from Azerbaijan to Armenia.

"Potentially Armenia can also be recipient of Azerbaijani gas, especially taking into account that, gas price for Georgia is a very friendly, very preferential. From the point of view of proximity, point of view of infrastructure, of course, it could be natural to have this kind of cooperation," Ilham Aliyev said.

The head of state explained that Baku sees the Zangezur corridor not only as a railroad or highway connection, but also potential communication, potential cable, or even a gas pipeline.

He recalled that Nakhchivan receives gas from Iran and will also receive it from Turkey through the gas pipeline currently under construction.