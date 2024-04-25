More than 20 suspects associated with terrorists captured in Turkey

25 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Turkish Interior Minister Ali Yerlikaya announced that 2,991 suspects associated with the ISIS terrorist group (banned in Russia) were detained between June 2023 and theis year's April 22, and 718 among them were remanded in custody.

The minister's statement on his social media account also added details of the latest operation against ISIS that netted 23 suspects. The minister said suspects were captured in operations in seven provinces.

Turkish police's intelligence and counterterrorism departments coordinated raids against ISIS in Çanakkale, Hatay, Konya, Sakarya, Tekirdağ, Yalova and Yozgat, Yerlikaya added.