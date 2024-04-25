More human remains found in Khojaly

25 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

The remains of at least six people have been found in Azerbaijan's Malibeyli village of Khojali district yesterday.

The professional expert team of the institutions represented in the State Commission on Prisoners of War, Hostages, and Missing Persons, including the Prosecutor General's Office, the Working Group of the State Commission, the Ministry of Health's Association of Forensic Medicine and Pathological Anatomy, the Ministry of Emergency Situations, ANAMA and the Institute of Archeology and Anthropology of the National Academy of Sciences, has been dispatched to the field.

During the inspection, bone fragments belonging to at least six individuals were found while excavation works were conducted.

Currently, work to identify the human remains entirely at the site is underway. The Department of Criminalistics and Information Technologies of the Prosecutor General's Office is investigating the fact. The results will be provided to the public.