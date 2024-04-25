Hungarian airline may increase number of flights to Azerbaijan

25 Apr. 15:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Hungarian low-cost airline Wizz Air has the opportunity to increase the number of flights to Azerbaijan, Azerbaijan's Deputy Minister of Digital Development and Transport Samir Mammadov said.

He recalled that flights between Baku and Budapest are carried out three times a week. Wizz Air also operates flights from Baku to Rome and Abu Dhabi.

"It is possible to increase the frequency of flights,” Mammadov said.

Mammadov called on Hungarian companies to cooperate in the field of transport, in particular, on the development of the Middle Corridor, which is important for Europe.