U.S. report: Yerevan persists in attempts to disassociate itself from Moscow

25 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Armenia continues its attempts to distance itself from Russia, according to the report of the U.S. Institute of Military Studies.

Additionally, it is reported that the most striking example of this is the freezing of Yerevan's activities within the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO).

“It appears that Yerevan wants to distance itself from Moscow from a political and security perspective,” the report says.

The report also mentions that Moscow has begun to openly threaten Armenia for this rhetoric.

The experts recalled that Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said that the Armenian leadership is trying to drag the South Caucasus into a geopolitical conflict, with Yerevan being is on the wrong track.