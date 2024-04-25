Ankara praises return of Azerbaijani villages

25 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Türkiye welcomes the return of four villages in Azerbaijan's Gazakh district that had long been under Armenian occupation to Azerbaijan through diplomatic means, chairman of the Committee on Foreign Relations of the Turkish Parliament Fuat Oktay said.

The official also mentioned the importance of opening the Zangezur corridor in a short time.

According to him, the opening of the corridor will pave the way for the Turkic world to grow and prosper even further.