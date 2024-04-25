Overchuk: We are waiting for Pashinyan at EAEU summit

25 Apr. 16:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russian Deputy Prime Minister Alexey Overchuk expressed hope that the Armenian Prime Minister, Nikol Pashinyan, will participate in the EAEU summit.

Answering the question about whether the Armenian Prime Minister will come to Moscow to participate in the summit, Overchuk said that Russia was waiting for Pashinyan in May.

Earlier, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov did not rule out an imminent meeting between Vladimir Putin and Nikol Pashinyan. The Head of the Armenian government had previously spoken about negotiations with the President.