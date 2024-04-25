Mutual transit of Uzbek and Tajik heavy trucks to become easier

25 Apr. 17:40 (UTC+3 MSK)

The new agreement signed by Tajikistan and Uzbekistan will allow not to obtain special official permission for the transit transportation of goods through their territories.

The President of Uzbekistan Shavkat Mirziyoyev signed an additional protocol to the agreement on international road transport in Dushanbe. Its details were published by the Ministry of Transport of Tajikistan, Trend reports.

The new procedure will come into force after the corresponding ratification of the protocol by both countries. According to the Transport Ministry of Tajikistan, the new agreements will significantly reduce the time of cargo transportation and reduce the risk of damage to agricultural products.

Let us remind you that since 2018, drivers of cargo trailers had to obtain a special permit for transit transportation through the territory of a neighboring country, the same permission applied to passenger transportation.