Europe condemns Georgia because of law on foreign agents

25 Apr. 18:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

Today, the resolution on Georgian law on agents of foreign influence has been adopted by members of the European Parliament (EP). 425 deputies voted for it. Only five deputies were against it.

In the adopted resolution, the EP condemns the intention of the Georgian leadership to adopt a bill on agents of foreign influence.

In addition to this, the document refers to a call to introduce restrictions against the founder of the ruling Georgian Dream party, Bidzina Ivanishvili.

Besides, those Georgian deputies who vote for the law "On Transparency of Foreign Influence" should also be subject to sanctions.

It should be added that European politicians also called for the release of the country's former leader Mikheil Saakashvili. In addition to this, the EP threatens Georgia with the termination of financial assistance.

The law on foreign agents in Georgia

Let us remind you that on April 17, the Georgian parliament adopted the draft bill on agents of foreign influence in the first reading. The country's president, Salome Zurabishvili, spoke out against it.

The bill sparked protests in central Tbilisi, which lasted more than a week. Europe noted that the adoption of the law could affect Georgia's prospects of EU membership.