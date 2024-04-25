Kobakhidze: Georgia to join EU soon

25 Apr. 20:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

At the Conservative Political Action Conference in Hungary, Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze predicted that his country would join the European Union soon.

"I am sure that Georgia will become a full member of the European family very soon, and together we will be able to make a significant contribution to strengthening the EU, to building Europe based on sustainable values",

Irakli Kobakhidze said.

Kobakhidze emphasized that EU membership was the main priority of the Georgian people in foreign policy. He also appreciated Hungary's work in protecting national interests.

The Head of government noted that the Hungarian authorities did not allow the uncontrolled entry of migrants into their country, maintaining a strong national and religious identity.