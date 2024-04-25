Azerbaijan joins Global Sustainable Tourism Council

25 Apr. 21:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Azerbaijan Tourism Board joined the Global Sustainable Tourism Council (GSTC).

The decision to admit Azerbaijan to the organization was made at the Global Sustainable Tourism conference in Stockholm.

The GSTC and the Azerbaijan Tourism Board also signed a memorandum of understanding, which implies support for the development of sustainable tourism, as well as the application of GSTC criteria at the national level.

Participation in the GSTC will stimulate joint activities with the participation of Azerbaijani partners in the tourism industry, increase the country's role in implementing sustainable and fundamental changes in the global tourism industry, and also contribute to the sustainable development of the local tourism industry through marketing campaigns, the Director General of the Azerbaijan Tourism Board Florian Sengstschmid noted at event.

The Global Council for Sustainable Tourism has existed since 2007, its goal is to formulate the "Global Criteria for Sustainable Tourism" together with the UN and other international organizations.