Gang from Georgia detained in Europe for stealing rare books from libraries

25 Apr. 21:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

According to Europol, in a number of European countries, police have detained members of a gang from Georgia involved in the theft of rare books from libraries.

The amount of damage caused is at least 2.5 million euros.

The gang operated throughout Europe. It was established that the gang members replaced the originals of rare books in libraries with high-quality fakes, or simply stole these books. First of all, they were interested in the first editions of Alexander Pushkin and Nikolai Gogol.

In total, the gang stole more than 170 books, some of which were then sold at auction houses in Moscow and St. Petersburg.

Europol notes that five members of the criminal community have been detained in Georgia, and four people have been caught in Lithuania, Estonia and France.