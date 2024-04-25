Erdoğan received Bektenov in Ankara

25 Apr. 22:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Olzhas Bektenov visited Ankara on a working visit. There, he met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoğan, and also took part in the Kazakh-Turkish business forum.

The Prime Minister conveyed greetings and best wishes to the Turkish President on behalf of President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev.

Olzhas Bektenov spoke at the business forum and pointed out the most promising areas: petrochemicals, coal chemistry, mechanical engineering and others.

Türkiye expressed interest in implementing new joint projects with Kazakhstan. It was noted that over the past year, the volume of freight transportation by rail and road transport increased by 40%.

"The parties outlined the prospects for a threefold increase in the volume of cargo transportation as part of developing the potential of the Trans-Caspian International Transport Route",

the press service of the government of Kazakhstan said.

Following the meeting, the delegations of Kazakhstan and Türkiye signed 10 commercial documents in the field of investment cooperation totaling over $180 million. The parties signed a memorandum on the export of finished products, an agreement on the construction of a logistics hub, and also agreed on the exchange of best practices in the field of seed production.