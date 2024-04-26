Ilham Aliyev arrives in Germany

26 Apr. 9:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev is visiting Germany at the invitation of Chancellor Olaf Scholz.

On April 25, the Azerbaijani leader arrived in Berlin from the city of Fuzuli. The purpose of the working visit is to participate in the High-Level Segment of the 15th Petersberg Climate Dialogue. At the meeting, representatives of about 40 countries will discuss measures to combat climate change. The forum is a preparation for the UN Climate Change Conference COP29, which will be held in the Azerbaijani capital in November.

Ilham Aliyev was met by an official delegation at Berlin-Brandenburg International Airport named after Willy Brandt. In honor of the guest's arrival, a guard of honor was formed at the airport.