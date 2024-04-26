Fire on cargo ship halts traffic in Dardanelles

26 Apr. 10:10 (UTC+3 MSK)

On the evening of April 25, Türkiye temporarily suspended ship traffic in the Dardanelles Strait. A source in the Coast Guard of the republic spoke about this.

He emphasized that the traffic of ships was interrupted due to a fire that broke out on a dry cargo ship.

"An alert about the fire in the engine room was received from the board of the 107-meter-long AK Discovery vessel, sailing from Egypt to Bulgaria through the Dardanelles Strait near the village of Akbash",

the source said.

According to the source, 14 crew members were evacuated due to the fire.