Russia and Türkiye close monitoring center in Azerbaijan

26 Apr. 11:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The closure of the joint monitoring center of Russia and Türkiye took place in Aghdam. The ceremony took place today in the presence of government officials.

The Chief of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of the Republic of Azerbaijan, Colonel General Kerim Veliyev, spoke at the ceremony.

He stated that over the 3 years of operation of the center, a number of works had been completed that contributed to ensuring peace and stability in the region.

As Veliyev noted, as a result of anti-terrorist measures in the Karabakh economic region, illegal armed groups of Armenia were completely withdrawn from the region.

"For this reason, the tasks of the joint monitoring center are considered completed. According to the statement dated November 10, 2020, the process of complete withdrawal of the Russian peacekeeping contingent temporarily stationed in the Karabakh economic region of the Republic of Azerbaijan from the territory of the country has begun. I express special gratitude to the military personnel of Türkiye and Russia for their conscientious and courageous service in the name of peace and stability in the region, I wish them success in their future service",

Kerim Veliyev said.

Earlier, it was reported that the press secretary of the Turkish Ministry of Defense Zeki Akturk, during a conversation with the press, said that the center was ceasing its work.

The ministry clarified that the monitoring center was created in 2021 as part of an agreement between Azerbaijan, Russia and Türkiye.

Its main goal was to control the situation in the Karabakh economic region and prevent violations of the law.

After Azerbaijan restored the sovereignty and integrity of the country’s territory last September, the need for the center disappeared and Russian peacekeepers began to leave the region.