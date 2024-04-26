FMs of Azerbaijan and Armenia may hold meeting in Kazakhstan

26 Apr. 12:55 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Foreign Ministers of the Republic of Azerbaijan and the Republic of Armenia may hold a meeting in Kazakhstan. This statement was made by the press secretary of the Armenian Foreign Ministry, Ani Badalyan.

According to the ministry's representative, the exact date of the meeting has not yet been determined and will be announced later.

She also noted that the Republic of Armenia was considering the possibility of negotiations on border delimitation, which is based on the Alma-Ata Declaration.

"Armenia considers and supports those mediation efforts or negotiating platforms that are aimed at achieving lasting peace in the South Caucasus, supporting fundamental principles and mutually agreed documents, including the process of mutual recognition of each other's territorial integrity and the borders' delimitation by Armenia and Azerbaijan based on the Alma-Ata Declaration",

Ani Badalyan said.