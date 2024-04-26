Baku reacts to anti-Azerbaijani resolution of European Parliament

26 Apr. 14:25 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Azerbaijan calls on the European Parliament to refrain from interfering in the internal affairs of the country, this is how Baku responded to the resolution adopted by the European Parliament.

"The automatic adoption of such one-sided and biased resolutions without adequate evaluation has long become commonplace for the European Parliament. This step is nothing but a clear political order from a number of forces in Europe aimed at worsening relations with Azerbaijan",

the press secretary of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Azerbaijan Aykhan Hajizade

The representative of the Azerbaijani Foreign Ministry noted that some members of the European Parliament, guided by their own considerations and personal interests, are promoting a distorted picture of the situation in Azerbaijan.

Those who encourage such documents, he continued, deliberately distract attention from the truly pressing socio-economic and political problems of European society.

There are also calls in the European Parliament for sanctions against Azerbaijan, which complicates relations between Azerbaijan and the EU.

"We call on the European Parliament once again to stop interfering in the internal affairs and judicial processes of Azerbaijan",

Aykhan Hajizadeh said.