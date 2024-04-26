Istanbul terrorist attack's perpetrator sentenced in Türkiye

26 Apr. 14:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The perpetrator of the terrorist attack in Istanbul in 2022 will spend the rest of her life behind bars. The decision was made by the Istanbul court.

As reported by TRT, Ahlam Albashir was sentenced to seven life sentences, or 1,794 years in prison, for multiple crimes.

The decision was made against 36 defendants, including the criminal who planted the bomb on Istiklal Avenue. The prosecutor wanted to sentence her to 3,009 years in prison.

Let us remind you that the terrorist attack in Istanbul, which occurred in November 2022, claimed the lives of 6 people. Another 81 were injured