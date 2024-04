Sakura in Moscow 2024: how delicate Japanese sakura blossoms in Biryulevsky Arboretum

26 Apr. 10:45 (UTC+3 MSK)

Spring continues, and the time has come for one of the most beautiful trees to bloom, the sakura.

One can admire the beautiful pink flowers in Moscow. Delicate sakura blossomed in the Botanical Garden, the Apothecary Garden and the Biryulyovsky Arboretum.

Vestnik Kavkaza shows you the photos of sakura in Moscow.