Georgian FM assures visa-free travel with EU “not in any danger”

27 Apr. 10:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Foreign Minister Ilia Darchiashvili said the country’s visa-free travel regime with the European Union was “not in any danger” and noted Georgia was “faithfully fulfilling” its obligations undertaken within the agreement with the bloc.

"We remember various resolutions that were baseless and unjustified. [...] These resolutions were initiated by specific, politically engaged politicians and this was used as a mechanism to harm our government, our country," Darchiashvili said.

The FM stressed that Georgia’s European integration and full membership into the bloc was “one of the main foreign policy priorities” of the Georgian Government.

According to Darchiashvili, “political attempts to damage” Georgia’s European perspective would not be successful.

Darchiashvili’s comments followed after the European Parliament’s resolution against the transparency bill, calling the European Commission to “promptly assess the impact of Georgia’s planned ‘foreign agent’ law” on the country’s continuous fulfilment of the visa liberalisation benchmarks.