Georgian PM urges opposition not to hold protests on same day with ruling party

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze urged the opposition not to hold its protests against the foreign agent bill on Monday (April 29), as a ruling party-organised rally is set to run in support of the legislative piece.

He said there was “enough time for the radical opposition to hold protests on other days”, after opposition parties announced they were planning to hold the latest protest against the reintroduced bill outside the Parliament in Tbilisi on the same day.

"The radical opposition has enough time to hold protests on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Therefore, they should give up on Monday and hold rallies on the days when they have the opportunity - that is, Tuesday, Wednesday, maybe even Thursday," Kobakhidze said.

The PM also claimed the opposition “cannot gather more than 300 people to block the streets of Tbilisi in the evenings” and was “causing public irritation”.