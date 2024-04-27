One more suspect in Crocus City Hall terror attack arrested

27 Apr. 11:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Another suspect in the terror attack on Moscow’s Crocus City Hall music venue has been arrested, a police spokesman said.

"One more potential suspect in the Crocus terror attack case has been detained. Investigators are probing into his role in the terror attack," he said.

Crocus City Hall attack

The terror attack on the Crocus City Hall concert venue in the city of Krasnogorsk was staged on the evening of March 22. The terror attack claimed 145 lives. As many as 551 people were hurt. In total, eleven suspects, including four perpetrators, have been arrested.