Kobakhidze: European Parliament resolutions over foreign agent bill “not worth a dime”

27 Apr. 12:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Georgian Prime Minister Irakli Kobakhidze said the inclusion of an entry suggesting suspension of the European Union’s visa liberalisation with Georgia in a resolution of the European Parliament was “not worth a dime”.

According to him, the visa liberalisation was an “achievement of the Government and the Georgian citizens”.

The PM also rejected “speaking to the Government and Georgian citizens using language of blackmail”.

"Visa liberalisation is an achievement of the Government and the Georgian citizens, and instead of speaking to the Government and Georgian citizens using language of blackmail, on the contrary - they should be making efforts to, for example, introduce visa-free travel with the United States”, Kobakhidze said.

The PM stressed “demands like this” were “coming not from a friend but rather from odious MEPs and their supporters”, which “we cannot take into account, as they are based on completely un-European values”.