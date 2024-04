27 Apr. 13:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

Russia supports the continuation of contacts between Azerbaijan and Armenia in order to resolve all controversial issues and sign a peace treaty, Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov said.

"We are in favor of continuing contacts between Baku and Yerevan," Peskov said.

The spokesman noted that this is essential for the final settlement of all controversial issues on the agenda in order to reduce general tension and sign a peace treaty.