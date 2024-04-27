Uzbekistan Airways launches regular Makhachkala-Tashkent flights

27 Apr. 14:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Uzbekistan launched new regular flights from Tashkent to Russia's Makhachkala and back.

The Uzbekistan Airways flights will operate on Thursdays starting May 9.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan Airways increased the number of flights to Russia with the beginning of the spring-summer season in 2024.

According to the airline, the number of flights from Tashkent to Russia's Irkutsk, Nizhny Novgorod, and Khabarovsk increased.

Thus, the airline added a regular flight on Sundays to the Tashkent - Irkutsk - Tashkent route. Also, a regular flight on Thursdays to the Tashkent - Nizhny Novgorod - Tashkent route and a flight on Saturdays to the Tashkent - Khabarovsk - Tashkent route are added.

At the same time, Uzbekistan Airways plans to operate up to 22 flights per week from Russia's Pulkovo Airport during the summer schedule. Flights to seven cities in Uzbekistan have been opened from St. Petersburg: Tashkent, Bukhara, Namangan, Samarkand, Termez, Urgench, and Ferghana.