FIFA chief congratulates FC Qarabag

27 Apr. 14:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

FIFA President Gianni Infantino has congratulated Qarabag FC on the title of Azerbaijan's champion.

Infantino's congratulation was included in a letter addressed to the president of the association, Rovshan Najaf. The functionary congratulated Qarabag on becoming the winner of the 2023/24 season of the Azerbaijan Premier League.

"Dear President, I am delighted to congratulate Azerbaijan's new champion, Qarabag! Their consistent efforts and performance throughout the season paid off, as they earned this critical title," Gianni Infantino said.

He congratulated the team and all members of the club on this outstanding success.

The FIFA President expressed hope to see Najaf soon, while thanking him and his association for ongoing support, commitment, and dedication to the development of football in Azerbaijan.