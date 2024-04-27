ANAMA employee injured in mine explosion in Shusha

27 Apr. 15:30 (UTC+3 MSK)

A mine explosion occurred in the recently liberated village of Gaybaly in Azerbaijan's Shusha district.

The Azerbaijani Ministry of Internal Affairs, the Prosecutor General's Office, and the Azerbaijan National Agency for Mine Action (ANAMA) released a joint statement regarding the incident.

During the performance of his official duties, Elchin Guliyev, an ANAMA employee born in 1981, sustained injuries from the detonation of an anti-personnel mine. He underwent a traumatic amputation of his right leg.

Guliyev was promptly evacuated to the district hospital, where he is currently in stable condition.

The Prosecutor's Office of the Shusha district has initiated an investigation into the incident.