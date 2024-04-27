Iran and China aim to expand military cooperation

27 Apr. 16:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

Iranian Defense Minister Brigadier General Mohammad Reza Ashtiani held a meeting with his Chinese counterpart to discuss plans to broaden Tehran’s military and defense cooperation with Beijing.

The Iranian Defense Minister held a meeting with Chinese Defense Minister Dong Jun on the sidelines of a conference of defense ministers of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) member states in Astana, Tasnim reported.

The Chinese minister called for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza and the delivery of humanitarian aids into the enclave. Dong Jun also stressed the need to enhance military and defense cooperation with Iran.