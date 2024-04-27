Man with 2 tons of Red List fish arrested in Dagestan

27 Apr. 16:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The origin of the Red List fish is currently unknown. It was stored in freezers in a facility belonging to a resident of Dagestan.

A 66-year-old local resident suspected of catching red-listed fish was detained in Dagestan, a statement by the Ministry of Internal Affairs of the republic reads.

During searches in the premises he owned in the Kizlyarsky district, 2 tons of sturgeon were found.

“During the operational activities and inspection of the premises in the Tushilovsky cutan, located on the outskirts of the village of Malaya Areshevka, the freezers with sturgeon fish weighing 2,106 kg were found,”

– the press service of the department informs.

The suspect was taken to the police station.