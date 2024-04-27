Dean and university teacher were sentenced for bribes in Stavropol region

27 Apr. 16:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

Two former employees of a university in Nevinnomyssk may be jailed for bribery. In total, they received over 130 bribes from students.

In the Stavropol Territory, two former employees of the Nevinnomyssk State Humanitarian and Technical Institute were awarded a sentence, the Telegram channel of the regional department of the Investigative Committee reads.

“By the court verdict, the former dean was sentenced to 8.5 years of imprisonment to be served in a maximum security correctional colony with a fine of 1 mln rubles. The former teacher was sentenced to 4.5 years of imprisonment to be served in a general regime correctional colony with a fine of 500,000 rubles, "

– the press service of the region offie of Investigative Committee informed.

The court decision was not enforced yet.