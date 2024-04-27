Georgian national football team to receive awards from Ivanishvili Foundation

27 Apr. 17:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Georgian national team page on social networks

The Georgian national team made it to the UEFA Euro a month ago, beating the Greek team in a penalty shoot-out. For the Georgian team, the tournament in Germany will become the first European Championship in history, in which it will take part.

The charitable foundation of Bidzina Ivanishvili will issue bonuses to the football players and coaching staff of the Georgian national team in case of successful performance at the upcoming European Championship, the foundation reports.

As a reward, players, and coaches will receive 30 mln lari (over $11 mln). To receive the award, the Georgian national team will need to advance from Group F, which also includs the teams of Portugal, Türkiye and the Czech Republic.

In addition, the foundation promised that for each subsequent victory, the team would receive another 30 mln lari.