First plane with tourists from Belarus lands in Dagestan

27 Apr. 17:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The first plane from Minsk with 73 passengers on board landed in Dagestan. Flights from Belarus to Dagestan will become regular and will operate on Fridays.

The first plane from the Republic of Belarus with 73 passengers on board successfully landed at Makhachkala airport.

The guests were met by the acting head of the Ministry of Tourism of the Republic of Dagestan Magomed Gabibullaev, the first deputy head of transport and road facilities Murad Ataev and director general of the airport Said Ramazanov.

It is noted that planes will fly regularly between the capitals of Dagestan and Belarus. Flights are performed on Fridays.