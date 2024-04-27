Türkiye considers ban on chicken meat export

27 Apr. 18:20 (UTC+3 MSK)

The Turkish authorities intend to introduce a ban on the export of chicken meat due to an increase in the price of this type of meat. Thus, it is planned to reduce the cost of production.

Exports of chicken meat from Türkiye may cease. This initiative was taken by the republican authorities in connection with the increased price of products by up to 200%.

It is reported that the country's Ministry of Trade is developing new rules that will regulate the export of products. The measure is temporary and is designed to reduce the cost of chicken on the Turkish market.

The rise in prices for chicken meat is associated with the rise in price of beef. Buyers began to purchase more chicken, thus, its price has risen.

In addition, the demand for products became higher during the celebration of the holy month of Ramadan.