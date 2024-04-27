Draft law on migrants’ stay in Russia introduced to State Duma

27 Apr. 18:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

The initiative to change the duration of migrants’ stay on the territory of the Russian Federation belongs to members of all Duma factions. Previously, the Ministry of Internal Affairs proposed tightening legislation in the field of migration.

Russia may reduce the maximum stay period for foreigners to 90 days a year. This is stated in the draft law, which was submitted to the State Duma on April 27.

The authors of the bill on increasing the efficiency of control over migrants are members of all Duma factions, including the first deputy chairman of the Committee on CIS Affairs Konstantin Zatulin.

The explanatory note states that changes in legislation are needed due to the current crime situation among foreigners and the growing expectations of citizens in responding to the massive influx of migrants and illegal migration.

According to current legislation, foreigners can stay on Russian territory for three months during each period of 180 days.