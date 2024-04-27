Dzhubga-Sochi highway actively developed

27 Apr. 19:50 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Olga Andronova/Vestnik Kavkaza

According to the Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation, the Dzhubga-Sochi highway is in active planning stage, which is one of the most difficult stages in the design of the road.

Specialists have begun actively developing a project for the construction of the Dzhubga-Sochi highway. The project is currently at the planning stage, Deputy Prime Minister of the Russian Federation Marat Khusnulin said.

According to him, this is a technically difficult process.

It was previously reported that the new highway will reduce travel time by two hours. It is planned to spend about 1.4 trln rubles on its construction.

The project will be carried out by 2029.