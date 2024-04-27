Stavropol region to turn historical mill into museum

27 Apr. 21:00 (UTC+3 MSK)

© Photo: Maria Novoselova/Vestnik Kavkaza

The Stavropol authorities plan to restore the pre-revolutionary mill and turn it into a museum.

The authorities consider restoration of the historical mill building in the capital of Stavropol. The relevant information was announced by the head of the region, Vladimir Vladimirov.

According to him, the main goal of the project is to preserve the building and prevent it from collapsing.

The head of the region said that a program to preserve the appearance of the building will be drawn in the nearest time.

The authorities have plans to create a museum or a commercial project in the mill building.

Previously, Vladimirov instructed the head of the Department for the Protection of Cultural Heritage Sites to ensure the safety of the mill.